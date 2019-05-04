Our Pledge To You

News

05/04/2019, 06:17pm

Girl, 15, found after going missing from Scottsdale

Shermara Banks | Chicago police

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A 15-year-old girl who went missing in March from Scottsdale on the Southwest Side has been found.

Shermara Banks had last been seen near the 4500 block of West 79th Place, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Police cancelled the alert Saturday, saying Banks had been safely located.

No further information was immediately available.

 

Sun-Times Wire

