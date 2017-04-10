Girl, 17, reported missing from Hermosa was last seen on West Side

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday from the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood.

Tamara Marrero was reported missing from the 1700 block of North Karlov, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Marrero was last seen Sept. 29 in the 300 block of North Pulaski in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. She was described as a 5-foot-2, 125-pound Hispanic girl with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police said Marrero has a mark from a burn on her right arm.

Marrero was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt, blue pants and pink-and-white gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.