Girl, boy, and woman shot in South Austin

Two children and a woman were shot Sunday night in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 7:10 p.m., shots rang out as the three victims stood on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Rice Street, Chicago Police said.

A 13-year-old girl was shot in her thigh, a 13-year-old boy was shot in his left ankle, and a 26-year-old woman was shot in her upper thigh, police said.

They were all taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated the shooting.