Dinner at the top: Pritzker invites state’s 4 top lawmakers to dine at his home

Hand me a plunger, please!

Oh, to be a fly on this mansion wall!

Sneed has learned Illinois’ “four tops” have been invited by the “tip-top” to dine at Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker’s posh digs Tuesday night.

• Translation: Pritzker has dispatched invites to Senate President John Cullerton; House Speaker Michael Madigan; House Minority Leader Jim Durkin and Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady — and their wives Pam, Shirley, Celeste and Nancy — to wine and dine at Pritzker’s Astor Street mansion.

“It’s a first,” said one of the invitees, who asked not to be identified.

“Wow — it’s just one of those moments that I don’t think has happened before. I’d be going nuts if I were a reporter hoping to stash a recorder under that table!

“Certainly, Gov. Bruce Rauner never entertained us this way for dinner,” the source said.

And what do you bring as a party gift?

“A bottle of wine … or a plunger,” said the source, jokingly referring to the campaign imbroglio over the controversial removal of toilets at the home, which lowered Pritzker’s property taxes.

Oh, to be a mouse in that house.

Xmas musings . . .

Fa la la la ha ha!

In between the canapes and the dip, there is mewling mixed with merriment at the season’s holiday fetes. The swell set is usually found at the annual Christmas party tossed by the forever Irish Rosie O’Neill at her digs where Daryl and Jim Riley, Kathy Byrne, daughter of former Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne, Kay and Fred Krehbiel, Peggy Lombardo and a huge Irish contingent chatting it up with with media maven extraordinaire Bill Zwecker, realtor Tom Gorman and Skyline columnist Tom O’Gorman. . . . Heading up north, Marilyn Wirtz, wife of Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, kicked off the season last Tuesday with what has become an annual Christmas luncheon at the Indian Hill Country Club with her buddies and the businesswomen of the North Shore. No men allowed. So touching: The group toasted the club’s legendary Irish hostess and actor Bill “Caddyshack” Murray’s favorite, “Nellie,” who has been a wee bit under the weather. Bravo, Marilyn. . . . On Saturday, Rocky Wirtz pitched his book “The Breakaway: The Inside Story of the Wirtz Family Business and the Chicago Blackhawks,” with legendary Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito at Peachtree Place where all the book sales went to charity and all the children went bananas!