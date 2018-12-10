Group robs Akira store in Bucktown, pepper sprays employees

A group of people stole clothing from an Akira store and pepper sprayed two employees who tried to stop them Monday night in the Bucktown neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the group of eight to 10 people were causing a disturbance in the clothing store in the 1800 block of West North Avenue, police said.

When store employees asked them to leave, they started to steal items from the store. Two employees confronted them and one of the people in the group sprayed them with pepper spray, police said.

The group then ran out of the store. One of them, a male juvenile, was caught and positively identified by employees. He was taken into custody, police said.

The items that were stolen from the store were found in an alley, police said.

The employees who were sprayed refused medical attention, police said. No one else was injured.