An 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing Thursday from Lincoln Park on the North Side.
James McGee, who was deemed a “high risk” missing person, went missing from Diversey Parkway and Sheffield Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago police.
McGee was described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound black man with a dark complexion, brown eyes and gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, gray shirt and gray jogging shorts, police said.
Anyone with information about McGee’s whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.