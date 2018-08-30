‘High risk’ 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing from Lincoln Park: police

An 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing Thursday from Lincoln Park on the North Side.

James McGee, who was deemed a “high risk” missing person, went missing from Diversey Parkway and Sheffield Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago police.

McGee was described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound black man with a dark complexion, brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, gray shirt and gray jogging shorts, police said.

Anyone with information about McGee’s whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.