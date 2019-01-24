‘High-risk’ man, 25, reported missing from Little Village: police

A 25-year-old man reported missing from the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side was at “high risk,” according to police.

Tatanka Garcia was last seen about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of West 23rd Street, a missing persons alert from Chicago police said. He is bipolar and was expressing suicidal thoughts when last seen.

Garcia was described as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He sports a beard with shaved sides and grows his hair longer at the top of his head, police said.

Garcia was last seen in a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue-edged hood and a black ball on the top, a black t-shirt and black pants, police said. He was carrying a black backpack with gray stripes on the back.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.