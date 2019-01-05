2 police officers injured in NW Side hit-and-run crash

Two Chicago police officers were injured early Saturday when a driver crashed into their squad car in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The on-duty officers were driving about 2:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Irving Park when a black Honda Accord driving south on Spaulding crashed into them, Chicago police said.

The male driver of the Honda left the scene on foot, police said. His 25-year-old female passenger was treated at a hospital for facial injuries.

The officers were treated at a hospital, police said. One possibly had broken ribs, and the other had neck pain.

No one was in custody early Saturday, police said.