Man, 78, shoots through door at home invaders in Belmont Central

A man fired shots at three people attempting to break into his home with a crow bar Monday night in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

The 78-year-old homeowner heard noise and noticed three males trying to pry open his front screen door in the 2600 block of North Merrimac, Chicago police said.

The homeowner fired shots through the door and struck one of the males, police said. He saw the man limp away about 9:05 p.m. and saw the two others drive off in a red Dodge Caravan, police said.

Investigators did not know the condition or identity of the man who was shot, police said.

Police are not filing charges against the homeowner, who has a valid Firearm Owners Identification card, police said.