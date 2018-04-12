Human leg found in Des Plaines River near Lockport

The Lockport Lock and Dam | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

A human leg was recovered Wednesday night from the Des Plaines River near southwest suburban Lockport.

Dock workers at the Lockpot Lock and Dam found the leg about 10:15 p.m. and called authorities, the Will County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday.

There were no identifying marks on the appendage, and DNA samples were collected for testing in order to determine the person’s identity, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy will not be conducted unless additional body parts are discovered.

A death investigation was being handled by the Will County Sheriff’s Office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Lockport police were involved in the investigation only as it possibly pertains to an open missing persons case.

The Lockport Lock and Dam is located 2 miles southwest of Lockport and is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.