Shooting shuts down inbound Dan Ryan

Illinois State Police investigate a shooting about 5 a.m. on the inbound Dan Ryan at Marquette Avenue Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 | Tyler LaRiviere

A man was wounded early Monday in a shooting that shut down all lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 87th Street.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. on the expressway near Marquette Road, according to Illinois State Police.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in his legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stabilized condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Curtis Hudson.

Two others, a 54-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, were cut by glass and were taken to the same hospital in “green” condition, Hudson said.

Officers shut down the expressway between the 71st and 87th street ramps for an investigation, according to police.

A lone minivan with several bullet holes sat surrounded by squad cars and two tow trucks near Marquette Road.

The inbound lanes were still closed for an investigation at 5:30 a.m.