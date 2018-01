Inbound Dan Ryan shut down after 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash

Two people were injured Thursday evening in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down all inbound lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the South Side.

The crash happened about 11 p.m. on Interstate-90 near 79th Street, according to Chicago Fire Media.

Roadways remained closed at 11:30 p.m. for removal of the cars and clean-up, the fire department said.