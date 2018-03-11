Inbound Kennedy closed as police investigate shooting

Illinois State Police shut down the inbound Kennedy Expressway, just south of the merge, to investigate the scene of a shooting that wounded a man Sunday evening.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. on the Kennedy, just south of Wilson Avenue, according to Illinois State and Chicago police.

A 27-year-old man was shot several times while he was riding in a car, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Investigators closed the inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway about 9:15 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The inbound lanes feeding from the Edens Expressway were still closed as of 10:40 p.m.