STNG Wire

04/19/2019, 10:32pm

Man, 61, reported missing from Canaryville

James Payne | Chicago police

By David Struett
A man has been reported missing from Carnaryville on the South Side.

James Payne, 61, was last seen March 27 in the 500 block of West 46th Street, Chicago police said.

Payne, who is 5-feet-9 and 250 pounds, may be near the 5300 or 4100 block of North Elston on the Northwest Side, police said. He also frequently visits north suburban Evanston and Bridgeport on the South Side.

Anyone who knows Payne’s location is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.

