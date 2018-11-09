Police seek family of 75-year-old man found in Albany Park

Police are seeking help in contacting the family of a man found in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Firemen found 75-year-old Jesus Guerrero in the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue and took him to Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago police said.

Guerrero had an ID on him, but couldn’t speak or communicate where he lives, according to police. The last known address on his ID was in the 1900 block of West Leland Street.

Anyone who knows Guerrero or his family was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.