Woman, 21, missing from Near West Side

Jhaheer Lockhart was last seen Jan. 15, 2019 on the Near West Side, police say. | photo provided by Chicago police

A 21-year-old woman was reported missing from the Near West Side.

Jhaheer Lockhart was last seen Tuesday in the first block of North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police said. She goes by the nicknames “Disa,” “Bug” and “Dashia.”

Lockhart was wearing a red shirt, dark jeans, brown Ugg boots, a black and white Adidas backpack and a puffy coat of unknown color, police said. She was described as 5-foot-4, 154 pounds with short, black hair.

Anyone who knows Lockhart’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.