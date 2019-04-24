Man dies after collapsing at Far South Side police station

A man died after collapsing at the Chicago Police Calumet District police station late Tuesday on the South Side.

Jimmy D. Wilson, 68, was involved in a traffic crash at 11:05 p.m. near 88th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Wilson was taken to the station, 727 W. 111th St., to be processed for citations related to the crash, authorities said. He collapsed while inside a holding cell at 11:23 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He lived in Calumet Heights on the South Side, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The cause of his death remains under investigation, police said.

Chicago Police Officer Vinita Williams died after falling unconscious while on duty at the same station in July 2018. The cause of her death has not been determined.