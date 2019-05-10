Will a Cook County judge appoint a special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case?

Jussie Smollett leaves court after prosecutors dropped charges against him for allegedly staging a hate crime attack on himself. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cook County Judge LeRoy K. Martin Jr. is expected to announce Friday if he’ll recuse himself from deciding whether to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the alleged attack on actor Jussie Smollett and the state’s attorney’s decision to drop the criminal case against him.

Martin’s son was hired last year by State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office. The potential conflict of interest was raised by retired appeals court judge Sheila O’Brien, who requested the special prosecutor.

O’Brien wants an independent prosecutor to look into Smollett’s claims that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime attack, as well as how Foxx and her staff handled charges filed — and abruptly dismissed — against the actor.

The elder Martin, O’Brien argued, could have to preside over testimony by Foxx, and his rulings could impact his son’s career.

“You’re going to be deciding whether the state’s attorney, your son’s boss, is telling the truth,” O’Brien said during a hearing May 2.

In a court filing this week, Assistant State’s Attorney Cathy McNeil Stein said O’Brien’s call for Martin to be recused was “preposterous.”

“Petitioner’s call for a new judge in a new county— like her call for a special prosecutor— reflects a cynical worldview far removed from both well-established legal standards and the practical realities of running a judicial system,” Stein wrote in a memo filed Monday.

RELATED ARTICLES

• Judge to consider whether to stay on special prosecutor matter in Smollett case

• Judge sets date for ruling on whether to unseal records in Jussie Smollett case

• Foxx: No conflict of interest in Smollett case, no need for special prosecutor