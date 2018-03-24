Killer Mike defends NRA membership as #BlackTwitter comes after him

Killer Mike of Run the Jewels performs onstage at Staples Center on March 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike is a staunch defender of the 2nd Amendment, which grants American citizens the right to “bear arms.”

Like many defenders of the National Rifle Association and gun ownership, Killer Mike continues to double down on his support for the powerful gun rights organization.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is also a political activist best known as one half of Run the Jewels. An NRA member, he recently appeared on NRATV to voice his support for gun ownership.

Watch here:

.@MrColionNoir sits down with rapper, actor and activist @KillerMike to have the gun culture conversation no #MSM, politician, celebrity or anti-gun protestor has the courage to engage in. #NRA pic.twitter.com/YLis9ImzyR — NRATV (@NRATV) March 23, 2018

Render discussed various topics with NRATV including the gun violence protests that have spanned the country in the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida, shooting.

“I told my kids on the school walkout, I love you, if you walkout that school, walkout my house…we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with,” he said.

Render, a Bernie Sanders surrogate during the Vermont senator’s presidential campaign, ended the interview saying, “We are raising a generation of kids where everyone gets a trophy. But in real life, everyone don’t get a trophy. In real life, the cops don’t come on time. In real life, depending on where you live, you’re not gonna have the time to try to logic your way out of something.”

Render often toes the line with his outspokenness regarding police brutality, gun ownership and his dissatisfaction with the two-party political system.

Black Twitter took to social media to remind Render of what they see as blindspots in his rhetoric by mentioning the NRA’s lack of support for Black gun owners such as Philando Castile, a Minnesota motorist who was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.

RTJ performed at Pitchfork a few years back and i was annoyed by Killer Mike’s performative, dramatic crying on stage about guns in Chicago. everyone said i was being mean. I TOLD YOU. — shake van pelt (@curlyfro) March 24, 2018

*sees Killer Mike is trending* Me: Oh dope, Killer Mike is one of my favorite rappers. Lemme see what's going on. Twitter: You see the NRA TV video he did? Me: pic.twitter.com/TgE7UNo4ua — Brandan Tate (@MarlonBrandan) March 24, 2018

Render responded to the backlash via Twitter.

“Voicing an opinion telling African Americans To own and train with fire arms in a country that allows public servants to kill them is stupid now… ok,” he wrote. “My point remains ‘Black People Own and train with ya fire arm becuz i don’t trust this country,” Render said.