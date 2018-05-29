Lewis Myers Jr., Chicago lawyer hailed as a champion of civil rights, dead at 70

Chicago attorney Lewis Myers Jr., hailed as a champion of civil rights, has died after heart surgery.

“Lewis was the quintessential activist-attorney,” the Rev. Al Sharpton told the Chicago Sun-Times. “He worked with all segments of the civil rights and human rights community, even segments that didn’t get along with each other. He connected them because of his impeccable integrity, courage and legal expertise.”

“He was a pioneering figure and a champion of civil and human rights,” said U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Illinois. “He fought for equality and inspired a generation.”

Mr. Myers, 70, died Thursday in the emergency department at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to his wife Tina. He’d undergone what appeared to be successful aortic valve-replacement surgery and had been doing rehabilitation at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, but, “something happened,” his wife said.

Mr. Myers worked on the desegregation of schools in Mississippi and high-profile cases including the defense of two young boys accused of the 1998 murder of Ryan Harris and challenging the school expulsions of African-American youths in Decatur. He also represented the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Nation of Islam, the Black Panther Party and the National Conference of Black Lawyers.

When Michael Jackson was feuding with his record label, Mr. Lewis “was in some of the meetings with Sony to settle Michael’s grievance,” Sharpton said.

“He loved working for his people,” his wife said.

Services will be held in both Chicago and his hometown of Houston, she said.

“Lewis Myers was a true advocate for the people,” said Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the NAACP, citing his work as deputy director of that organization and with the North Mississippi Rural Legal Services. “He was truly a progressive voice in the legal and civil rights community.”

At 15, young Lewis served as president of an NAACP youth council in Houston. After attending Howard University, where he was student council president, he studied law at Rutgers University and the University of Mississippi. He later taught law at Chicago State University.

He is also survived by his son Lewis Myers III, sister Florence Coleman and one grandchild.