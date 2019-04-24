Man shot in face in Logan Square

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 25-year-old was in the 3600 block of West Armitage Avenue about 3:20 p.m. when someone shot him in the face, Chicago police said.

He was taken to St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A man was shot Sunday a few blocks away on the same street.

Area North detectives are investigating.

