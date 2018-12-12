Man charged with breaking into Lake View home, slashing at officer with knife

A man accused of ransacking a woman’s apartment in Lake View and swinging a knife at an officer who tried to take him into custody was ordered held without bond Wednesday.

Lorenzo Shorter, 22, knocked on the 29-year-old woman’s door about 3:35 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Cornelia and pushed his way into her apartment when she opened the door, Cook County prosecutors said during a bail hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Prosecutors said the woman did not know Shorter, but had seen him around the neighborhood before.

Inside her apartment, Shorter put her in a headlock and held her, which restricted her breathing, prosecutors said. She managed to escape and ran to her bedroom, where she locked the door and called police.

Shorter then went into the woman’s kitchen and took a butcher knife, prosecutors said. He walked through the home, stabbing the walls and breaking items until officers arrived and chased Shorter out the back door.

When Shorter was backed up against a fence in the 3400 block of North Seminary, one officer used pepper spray while another officer tried to grab Shorter, prosecutors said. Shorter, who was still carrying the butcher knife, swung it at the officer’s head as they tried to hold him.

Officers fired a stun gun, causing Shorter to fall to the ground, authorities said. He was taken into custody and brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.

No injuries were reported to the officers.

Shorter, of Lawndale, was subsequently charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, home invasion and aggravated battery, according to court records. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.

An assistant public defender for Shorter said he worked primarily as a studio musician in the city.

Judge Michael Clancy ordered Shorter held without bail.

His next court date was set for Dec. 28.