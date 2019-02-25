$20 million gift helps Loyola University Chicago start school of health sciences

Loyola University Chicago is launching a new school of health sciences in the fall. | Sun-Times file photo

Loyola University Chicago is set to launch a new school of health sciences and public health in the fall, thanks in part to a $20 million donation.

“As we prepare to celebrate 150 years as one of the nation’s largest Jesuit, Catholic universities, this new school is a bold expression of our mission to form men and women for others and serve where the needs are greatest,” said Loyola University Chicago President Jo Ann Rooney in a statement issued by the university.

The school, which will initially be housed in existing buildings and use current faculty, will offer a bachelor’s degree in public health sciences and master’s degrees in exercise science and health data.

The donation is coming from two alumni: Robert L. and Elizabeth M. Parkinson.

“Loyola’s Jesuit mission calls on us to make a real difference through the professionals we form and the people we serve,” said Robert Parkinson in a statement. Parkinson is chairman of Loyola’s board of trustees and a retired chairman and CEO of Baxter International. “With this lead gift, Betty and I are confident that others will support this school, which is so vital to improving health care locally and throughout the world.”