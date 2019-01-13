Man, 19, charged with armed robbery at Aurora gas station

A 19-year-old man was charged with robbing a gas station at knifepoint last October in west suburban Aurora.

Reed Sommer, of Naperville, was charged with a single felony count of armed robbery, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

At 4:38 a.m. Oct. 24, Sommer donned a gas mask and walked into the Thorntons gas station at 2800 Ogden Ave. before pointing a knife at the store clerk, prosecutors said. After ordering the woman to fill a bag with money from the register, Sommer took off with roughly $150 in stolen cash.

The clerk then called police, who conducted an investigation that led to Sommer’s arrest. He was taken into custody Friday at his place of work, prosecutors said.

On Saturday morning, Sommer’s bail was set at $250,000, prosecutors said. He is being held at the DuPage County jail.

Sommer faces up to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.