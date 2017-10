Man, 19, shot in Lawndale

A man was shot Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old was shot in the right foot about 10:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt, Chicago Police said. He declined medical attention at the scene.

The man was being uncooperative with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting were not known, police said.