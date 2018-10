Man, 21, brings himself to hospital after Austin shooting

A man was showed up with a gunshot wound at a hospital Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 2:30 a.m., the 21-year-old took himself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park with a bullet in his right leg, according to Chicago police.

He told officers he was shot by someone in a red sedan in the 900 block of North Latrobe Avenue, police said. His condition was stabilized at the hospital.

No one was in custody, and Area North detectives were investigating.