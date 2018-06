Man, 21, critically wounded in West Englewood shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was walking about 11:45 a.m. when someone came out of a gangway in the 6300 block of South Paulina and began shooting in his direction, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck multiple times and the shooter ran off, police said. The wounded man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.