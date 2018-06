Man, 22, shot in Little Village

A 22-year-old man was shot early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:10 a.m., the man was taking out some garbage when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots in the 2600 block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his leg, and was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.