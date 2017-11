Man, 24, wounded in Clearing drive-by shooting

A 24-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4:15 p.m., he was traveling in a vehicle in the 6500 block of South Cicero when someone shot him from a red-colored Cadillac, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the left thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.