Man, 25, shot in Far South Side

A man was shot in the Rosemoor neighborhood in Chicago’s Far South Side.

About 4:00 a.m., the 25-year-old was walking in the 10500 block of South King Drive when someone in a passing car fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in the leg, he was taken to Roseland Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.