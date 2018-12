Man, 37, in critical condition after being shot in Lawndale

A man was critically wounded during a shooting Friday night in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

At 7:02 p.m., the 37-year-old was shot while sitting in a light-colored van in the 1200 block of South Troy, according to Chicago police. The shooter had walked over and fired at his upper body multiple times before fleeing.

The 37-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.