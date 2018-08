Man, 37, shot in Englewood

A 37-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in the 1300 block of West 73rd Place. | Google

A 37-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 9:25 p.m., the man was walking up the stairs to a home in the 1300 block of West 73rd Place when two males approached him, according to Chicago police. One of the males then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking him in the leg.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.