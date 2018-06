Man, 37, shot in Wrightwood

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:45 p.m., the 37-year-old walked into Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park with a gunshot wound to his thigh, according to Chicago Police.

He told investigators he was shot in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

He was listed in good condition.