Man, 37, shot while walking in Humboldt Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 37-year-old was walking when someone he didn’t know drove by in a Buick and fired shots about 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Richmond Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the hand and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.