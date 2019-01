Man, 38, shoots self while cleaning gun in Fernwood

A 38-year-old man accidentally shot himself Monday night in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 9 p.m., the man was cleaning a relative’s handgun in the 300 block of West 106th Street when the weapon discharged, striking him in the hand, according to Chicago police.

He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital for treatment, police said.

No charges were expected to be filed against the man, police said.