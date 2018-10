Man, 38, shot inside empty parking lot in Bronzeville

A man was shot inside a vacant parking lot in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:36 p.m., the 38-year-old was walking through the lot in the 3100 block of South Michigan when someone in a white sedan shot his right hand, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.