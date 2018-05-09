Man, 42, dies after becoming stuck between conveyor, dryer in Niles

A 42-year-old Chicago man died Tuesday night in an industrial accident after becoming trapped between a laundry conveyor belt and a dryer in north suburban Niles.

About 10:40 p.m., officers were sent to EcoDirect Laundry and Cleaners, 6977 N. Austin, for a report of a man stuck in a conveyor belt, Niles police said in a statement.

Pascual Gonzalez-Hernandez was found dead at the scene, according to police. Investigators believe he was trying to remove a towel that was hanging from the dryer in front of the conveyor belt when he became stuck about 10 p.m.

He was found by another employee when they noticed a washer and the dryer were not working, police said.

An autopsy Wednesday found Gonzalez-Hernandez died of head injuries in an industrial accident, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor was not immediately available to comment.