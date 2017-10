Man, 42, wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was shot early Saturday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 42-year-old was standing at 12:39 a.m. in an alley in the 2600 block of West Potomac when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his left elbow and right knee and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.