Man, 45, shot in the back in Humboldt Park drive-by attack

A man was wounded by gunfire Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 9:56 p.m., the 45-year-old was walking down the 3500 block of West Beach when three males got out of a vehicle and shot him, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one was in custody early Saturday.