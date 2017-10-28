Man, 47, killed in crash with semi-truck on I-94

A man was killed early Sunday when his car crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the Edens Spur near the northern suburbs.

Ladale Brassel, 47, was driving west on Interstate 94 about 1:30 a.m. near Waukegan Road in Northbrook when he crashed into the back of the semi, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Brassel was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Round Lake and was the car’s only occupant.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.