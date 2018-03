Police: Man, 49, shot and killed near Green Line stop in Austin

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 6:30 p.m., the 49-year-old was in the 300 block of North Central Avenue when he was shot in the chest, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.