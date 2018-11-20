Man, 54, stabbed to death in Lawndale

A man was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Ronald Rocket, 58, was stabbed multiple times about 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Christiana, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 p.m.

Police originally reported that Rocket was shot in the head, but later said he suffered were stab wounds, not gunshot wounds.

An autopsy Wednesday found that Rocket died from multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police said there were no witnesses to Rocket’s shooting, which took place in the same block he lived in.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.