Man, 56, shot to death on Far South Side: police

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in the Eden Green neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

About 10:50 p.m., the 56-year-old man was arguing with someone in the 300 block of East 130th Street when the person pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck multiple times in his body, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.