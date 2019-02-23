Bullet grazes 57-year-old man’s head in Lawndale shooting

A 57-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting Saturday morning on the Southwest Side.

At 9:23 a.m., the shooter fired at the man when they got into a fight in the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where police said he was in good condition.

No one was in custody Saturday for the shooting, which police said might have stemmed from a domestic fight.

Area North detectives are investigating.