Man, 67, shot in Englewood

A 67-year-old man was shot in the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue in Englewood. | Google Maps

A 67-year-old man was shot early Friday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Just past midnight, the man was approached by two people as he sat in a parked car in an alley of the 7300 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The two people shot at him and struck him in the arm.

The man drove himself to Saint Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.