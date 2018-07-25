Man, 68, charged with murder, accused of shooting roommate more than 10 times

Lee Hall, 68, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 63-year-old Harold Stewart on Oct. 31, 2017 at their apartment at 7321 S. Oglesby. | Google Maps

A 68-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting his roommate last October at their apartment in the South Shore neighborhood.

Lee Hall faces a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 63-year-old Harold Stewart, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Stewart moved into Hall’s basement apartment at 7321 S. Oglesby in late October, Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

In the early morning on Oct. 31, emergency crews responded to the home when Hall called to report he found his roommate in bed and bleeding from the mouth, Santini said. Responding paramedics found Hall with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stewart suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was shot twice in the chest, twice in the left shoulder, twice in the right forearm, twice in his left arm, once in his right hand and once in his left hand, Santini said. He also suffered graze wounds to his left cheek and right palm.

Hall’s hands tested positive for gunshot residue, Santini said.

When Stewart moved into the apartment, Hall “made it clear to him that he was not to have women in the apartment,” Santini said.

Santini said the issue was “a source of friction” between the two men, and that, at the time of the shooting, Stewart “was known to have a female friend in the apartment.”

Hall has never been convicted of a crime, Santini said. He could now face a life sentence.

Judge Stephanie Miller ordered Hall held without bail. His next court date was set for Aug. 1.