Man, 70, missing from Lake View: police

A 70-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday from the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Gregory Basil was last seen Aug. 9 before he went missing from the 4100 block of North Ashland, according to Chicago police.

He was described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound white man with a light complexion, brown eyes and a balding head with brown hair.

He was driving a red 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with Illinois plates “38524FF,” police said.

Anyone with information about Basil’s whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.