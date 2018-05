Man accidentally shoots himself in the knee in Englewood

A 23-year-old man accidentally shot himself Thursday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 11:30 p.m., the man was playing with a gun inside his home in the 6400 block of South Harvard, Chicago Police said.

He accidentally discharged the weapon and shot his knee, police said. The man showed up at St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Charges against the man were pending, police said.