Man burglarizing parish offices in Pilsen

Police are searching for a man who has been burglarizing parish buildings in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The suspect forces his way into parish offices and steals cash, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened at 10:47 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 1600 block of South Allport, at 2 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 1600 block of South Allport and at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 1900 block of South Ashland, police said.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old and wearing a puffy hooded jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.