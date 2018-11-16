Man charged with minibike groping in Noble Square

The male motorcyclist who allegedly assaulted the woman and her husband. | Courtesy photo from anonymous woman

A man has been charged with groping a woman and punching her husband while he was riding a mini-motorcycle in the Noble Square neighborhood.

Zachary Konecki, 30, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, according to Chicago police. He lives in the Dunning community area on the Northwest Side.

Konecki allegedly was riding the minibike about 4 p.m. on Sept 22 in the 1100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he groped a female bicyclist, police said.

The woman’s husband chased Konecki down on his bicycle and confronted him, according to police. Konecki hit the man’s face with a closed fist and rode off.

Konecki was identified as the man in the incident and arrested at his home Wednesday evening, police said.

He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Saturday.